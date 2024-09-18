© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Live & Local
Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

Celebrating a Decade of Educating, Engaging, & Creating Community Through Board Games, Spielbound’s Director Reflects on the Journey

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published September 18, 2024 at 1:29 PM CDT

In 2012 Kaleb Michaud started Spielbound® through hosting pop-up game nights around Omaha. It was a time when the public was invited to learn and play many different games their volunteers had set up at several tables. Now, in 2024, their cafe has been open for 10 years, and they're celebrating it by bringing GAME NIGHTs back!

Director of Spielbound®, Kaleb Michaud, joined Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” to take a look back at the grassroots beginnings and how the entire concept, as well as the game inventory, has grown exponentially. Kaleb explained how he believes games inspire, motivate, and help people grow. In their positive space, they seek to provide all people the challenge, art, and fun unique to the world of board games.

More information about the café, Board Game Nights, and the organization can be found at these two websites: https://spielbound.org/ ; https://www.spielbound.com/

 

 
Tags
Live and Local "Live & Local"live and localKIOS NewsNews
Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
See stories by Mike Hogan