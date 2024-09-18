Celebrating a Decade of Educating, Engaging, & Creating Community Through Board Games, Spielbound’s Director Reflects on the Journey

In 2012 Kaleb Michaud started Spielbound® through hosting pop-up game nights around Omaha. It was a time when the public was invited to learn and play many different games their volunteers had set up at several tables. Now, in 2024, their cafe has been open for 10 years, and they're celebrating it by bringing GAME NIGHTs back!

Director of Spielbound®, Kaleb Michaud, joined Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” to take a look back at the grassroots beginnings and how the entire concept, as well as the game inventory, has grown exponentially. Kaleb explained how he believes games inspire, motivate, and help people grow. In their positive space, they seek to provide all people the challenge, art, and fun unique to the world of board games.

More information about the café, Board Game Nights, and the organization can be found at these two websites: https://spielbound.org/ ; https://www.spielbound.com/