Live & Local
Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

Omaha Comedy Fest, (Yucking It Up Since 2013), is Here Again – Will Meinen Chats About Talent, Venues, & History

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published September 18, 2024 at 12:38 PM CDT

Starting on Thursday, September 26th and running through September 29th comedy will be happening all over the greater Omaha metro. Omaha Comedy Fest has made its annual return and this year has even more to offer. Whether your preference is Stand-Up, Improv, Sketch, Musical, or participating in workshops for all of the above, you will find more than one event that will entertain.

The Director of Education for Omaha Comedy Fest, Will Meinen, joined Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” to discuss the many venues as well as ticket/pass options that fit everyone’s needs and budgets. From an all access VIP Experience to single show tickets, everyone is welcome to enjoy this year’s festivities to their own personalized extent.

Show times, venues, and a list of all performers can be found at https://www.omahacomedyfest.com/tickets/.

More information about the organization can is right here, https://www.omahacomedyfest.com/.

 

 
