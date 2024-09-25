© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Live & Local
Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

NCHS’ Fontenelle Receiving Home Celebrates 100 Years By Welcoming Everyone Home With This Week’s Festivities

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published September 25, 2024 at 11:05 AM CDT
-

Nebraska Children’s Home Society’s (NCHS) Homecoming Weekend is taking place September 26-28, culminating with their 100 Years of Community Carnival at the historic Fontenelle Receiving Home on 3549 Fontenelle Blvd.

Adoptive Family Mentor, Shannon Bingham, chatted with Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” about this monumental occasion. She talked about how the Fontenelle Receiving Home opened 100 years ago, in 1924, and they're celebrating the anniversary with a free and open-to-the-public carnival and three additional events, including a 1920's themed speakeasy event and a "welcome home breakfast" for children and families who have been a part of their adoption program, (and who may have been picked up by their adoptive parents in the living room of the home!), as well as her personal experience with adoption.

Details of the schedule of events and more about the organization can be found at https://nchs.org/homecoming/.

 

-
Tags
Live and Local "Live & Local"live and localKIOS NewsNewsNCHSNebraska Children's Home SocietyadoptionAdoption Awareness Monthnational adoption day
Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
See stories by Mike Hogan