NCHS’ Fontenelle Receiving Home Celebrates 100 Years By Welcoming Everyone Home With This Week’s Festivities

Nebraska Children’s Home Society’s (NCHS) Homecoming Weekend is taking place September 26-28, culminating with their 100 Years of Community Carnival at the historic Fontenelle Receiving Home on 3549 Fontenelle Blvd.

Adoptive Family Mentor, Shannon Bingham, chatted with Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” about this monumental occasion. She talked about how the Fontenelle Receiving Home opened 100 years ago, in 1924, and they're celebrating the anniversary with a free and open-to-the-public carnival and three additional events, including a 1920's themed speakeasy event and a "welcome home breakfast" for children and families who have been a part of their adoption program, (and who may have been picked up by their adoptive parents in the living room of the home!), as well as her personal experience with adoption.

Details of the schedule of events and more about the organization can be found at https://nchs.org/homecoming/.