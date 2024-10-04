8th Annual Porchfest OMA is This Weekend, Emily Cox Talks About the Free Entertainment with 70 Acts, Family Activities, & Fun

Porchfest OMA is a free community music festival held annually in the Gifford Park neighborhood of Omaha, Nebraska. The 8th annual event is Sunday, October 6, 2024, 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Emily Cox joined Mike Hogan to discuss the history of this event and how well and fast it has grown over the years. There are also "After Parties!"

Gifford Park is located at 33rd & California in Omaha, Nebraska. It’s an adorable community full of culture and friends. They host a Friday night farmer’s market every summer in collaboration with their community garden.

For more information and schedules of the 70+ acts involved, you can go to https://porchfestoma.tumblr.com/ or https://www.facebook.com/PorchfestOMA/