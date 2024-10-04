© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

Live & Local
Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

8th Annual Porchfest OMA is This Weekend, Emily Cox Talks About the Free Entertainment with 70 Acts, Family Activities, & Fun

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published October 4, 2024 at 10:06 AM CDT

Porchfest OMA is a free community music festival held annually in the Gifford Park neighborhood of Omaha, Nebraska. The 8th annual event is Sunday, October 6, 2024, 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Emily Cox joined Mike Hogan to discuss the history of this event and how well and fast it has grown over the years. There are also "After Parties!"

Gifford Park is located at 33rd & California in Omaha, Nebraska. It’s an adorable community full of culture and friends. They host a Friday night farmer’s market every summer in collaboration with their community garden.

For more information and schedules of the 70+ acts involved, you can go to https://porchfestoma.tumblr.com/ or https://www.facebook.com/PorchfestOMA/

 

 

 
Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
See stories by Mike Hogan