Omaha Community Playhouse Celebrates Their 100th Season With “ANGELS IN AMERICA, PART ONE: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES”

As one of the oldest arts organizations in the area, Omaha Community Playhouse (OCP) is a cornerstone of the Omaha arts community. Founded in 1924, OCP was created as part of the nation’s Little Theatre movement. On October 4th they opened the Pulitzer Prize® and Tony Award® winning drama “ANGELS IN AMERICA, PART ONE: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES” at the Howard Drew Theatre. Director Allison Price chatted with Mike Hogan about the show and how it still resonates today.

The show is set in the midst of the AIDS crisis during the 1980s, six New Yorkers with interconnected lives grapple with life and death, love and sex and heaven and hell. Called “a gay fantasia on national themes,” the play examines the queerness and entity of America through various perspectives, ranging from suffering to sacredness. Angels in America reminds us that we, even in the darkest of times, can find community and comfort.

The show runs through November 3rd. Ticket and show time information can be found at https://omahaplayhouse.com/productions/angels-in-america/.