Opera’s Original “Bad Boy” Takes Over Opera Omaha, Director Kristine McIntyre Talks About “Don Giovanni”

Friday, October 18th and Sunday, October 20th are your two chances to see Mozart’s masterpiece, “Don Giovanni” at the Orpheum Theater. As director Kristine McIntyre explains to Mike Hogan on “Live & Local,” this opera explores the dynamics of class and power as the famous libertine leaves lovers, friends, and enemies in his wake with no regard for the consequences. When Don Giovanni sets his sights on a young bride, the daughter of a murdered father, his wife, and Hell itself conspire to bring the cunning nobleman to justice.

Set in the world of film-noir, this 1935s inspired production brings a stylish perspective and fresh agency to ageless characters.

Information on show times and tickets can be found at https://www.operaomaha.org/.