Live & Local
Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

ROAR 2024: Rock of Ages Revisited 2-Day Tribute Festival Opens Friday, Sasha Chats About What to Expect

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published October 31, 2024 at 5:22 PM CDT

Hook n Sync Foundation is a 501c3 nonprofit with an ardent passion, mission, and vision for an integrated community platform elevating all diverse genre music performances. And they have a huge two-day music event happening Friday and Saturday!

Executive Director of Hook n Sync, Sasha, spoke with Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” about ROAR 2024: Rock of Ages Revisited. The show is at The Admiral on November 1st and 2nd. This tribute extravaganza features the music of Nirvana, Aerosmith, Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers, Queen, Abba, and more.

Details and tickets can be found at https://admiralomaha.com/ or www.fb.com/hooknsync.

 
Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
