So Much Happening at the Omaha Community Playhouse, Alex Rodriguez Discusses Shows, Auditions, and Programs

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published November 13, 2024 at 8:01 PM CST
The mission of the Omaha Community Playhouse is to enhance quality of life through live theatre, professional touring, and arts education. They are dedicated to enriching the lives of audiences and participants through entertainment, thought-provoking stories and first-hand involvement. And they’ve been doing it for 100 years!

Co- Artistic Director Alex Rodriguez spent some time with Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” to discuss several events happening at OCP, including some auditions!

More information about shows, auditions, and much more can be found at https://omahaplayhouse.com/.

 

