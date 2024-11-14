© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Live & Local
Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

Film Streams’ Wavemaker Award Celebration Honoring Gale Anne Hurd & Valerie Red-Horse Mohl is This Weekend, Patrick White Explains

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published November 14, 2024 at 6:34 AM CST
-

Film Streams’ Marketing Manager, Patrick White joined KIOS-FM’s Mike Hogan to discuss the huge two-day event this weekend. Film Streams is honoring trailblazing film producer Gale Anne Hurd and award-winning director/producer Valerie Red-Horse Mohl with a two-day celebration of their careers and collaborative work. This celebration is part of the See Change program.

Launched in 2020, See Change is Film Streams’ initiative to achieve and champion gender parity among directors of the films we program. Event proceeds support Film Streams' mission, cinemas, and year-round See Change programming.

More information about this event, show times, and upcoming films can all be found at https://filmstreams.org/.
Tags
Live and Local "Live & Local"live and localKIOS NewsNewsFilm StreamsFIlmsFilmWomen Film DirectorsFilm Streams at Homefilmstreams at home
Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
See stories by Mike Hogan