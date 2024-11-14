Film Streams’ Wavemaker Award Celebration Honoring Gale Anne Hurd & Valerie Red-Horse Mohl is This Weekend, Patrick White Explains

Film Streams’ Marketing Manager, Patrick White joined KIOS-FM’s Mike Hogan to discuss the huge two-day event this weekend. Film Streams is honoring trailblazing film producer Gale Anne Hurd and award-winning director/producer Valerie Red-Horse Mohl with a two-day celebration of their careers and collaborative work. This celebration is part of the See Change program.

Launched in 2020, See Change is Film Streams’ initiative to achieve and champion gender parity among directors of the films we program. Event proceeds support Film Streams' mission, cinemas, and year-round See Change programming.

More information about this event, show times, and upcoming films can all be found at https://filmstreams.org/.