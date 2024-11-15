The Union for Contemporary Art is Offering 5 Fellowships, Harrison Martin Explains How to Win One

The Union for Contemporary Art (UCA) strengthens the cultural and social landscape of our community by using the arts as a vehicle to inspire positive social change. The Union uses the term “social change” as a broad umbrella to encompass a range of social and civic outcomes from increased awareness and understanding, to attitudinal change and increased civic participation. The Union embraces the opportunity to foster social change every day through their programs, partnerships, and commitment to North Omaha.

UCA’s Communications Director, Harrison Martin, spent some time with Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” to discuss this mission as well as a fellowship program that is currently accepting applications.

Created to serve artists living in the Omaha-Council Bluffs metropolitan area, the Inside/Outside Fellowship program is an opportunity for deep immersion in both studio practice and community engagement: Fellows explore materials and ideas to advance their creative practices while developing art projects that contribute positively to this city.

Overall, the Inside/Outside Fellowship program seeks to inspire the creation of imaginative, socially conscious, and culturally sensitive work in, for, and with communities. Peer-led critiques, public events, and a final project presentation support artists’ creative growth and make them indispensable to their peers, art lovers, and the broader community.

Every year UCA awards this Fellowship to five Omaha-area artists. This 11 month program gives artists free access to a private studio at The Union. Applications are open until December 1st. The eligibility requirements are below. Applications, instructions, assistance in filling out the application, and much more information is available at https://www.u-ca.org/fellowship.

From the Union for Contemporary Art:

ARTIST ELIGIBILITY - Applicants must be based in the Omaha-Council Bluffs metropolitan area or plan to relocate to Omaha at their own expense. At this time, we are unable to support relocation expenses or provide housing. At least 21 years of age, U.S citizen or permanent legal resident, Reside in the Omaha-Council Bluffs metropolitan area, Available to participate in all 11 months of the program, Not enrolled in a college or university during the program

PROGRAM BENEFITS - A free private studio, $3,000 honorarium, $500 professional development funds, Complimentary one-year Co-Op pass (supplies not included), Critique sessions with arts and culture workers

KEY DATES - Deadline to apply: Sunday, December 1 (11:59pm); Fellowship Application Feedback Sessions: Nov 6-9, Nov 13-16; various times available; Applicants notified of decisions: mid-January 2025; Fellowship period: February through mid-December, 2025