Live & Local
Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

After 36 Years, Vesper Concerts Hosts Its First Holiday Program on 12/5, Kristi Treu Explains How You Can Enjoy it

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published November 25, 2024 at 11:46 AM CST
-

Vesper Concerts began on September 25, 1988, with a single concert to dedicate the newly-installed Hutching-McFarland-Beaudry organ at Presbyterian Church of the Cross. A program of chamber music in what would become the Organ Vesper Series, then Vesper Concerts in 2011, was played by a group of Omaha musicians named for the occasion. From there the series has grown.

On Thursday, December 5th, Vesper Concerts will host its first ever holiday concert as they welcome a group of 11 musicians, The Frisson Ensemble, in their beautifully decorated sanctuary at Presbyterian Church of the Cross. The program includes music from Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker, “Winter” from Vivaldi’s Four Seasons, Bach’s Brandenburg No. 4, Carol of the Bells, a Christmas Jazz Suite, and traditional Christmas Carols.

Vesper Concerts Executive Director, Kristi Treu, joined Mike Hogan to discuss the free concert, the wonderful venue, and the wonderful seasonal music that will be performed that night.

More information about this free event can be found at https://vesperconcerts.org/.

 

Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
