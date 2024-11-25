After 36 Years, Vesper Concerts Hosts Its First Holiday Program on 12/5, Kristi Treu Explains How You Can Enjoy it

Vesper Concerts began on September 25, 1988, with a single concert to dedicate the newly-installed Hutching-McFarland-Beaudry organ at Presbyterian Church of the Cross. A program of chamber music in what would become the Organ Vesper Series, then Vesper Concerts in 2011, was played by a group of Omaha musicians named for the occasion. From there the series has grown.

On Thursday, December 5th, Vesper Concerts will host its first ever holiday concert as they welcome a group of 11 musicians, The Frisson Ensemble, in their beautifully decorated sanctuary at Presbyterian Church of the Cross. The program includes music from Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker, “Winter” from Vivaldi’s Four Seasons, Bach’s Brandenburg No. 4, Carol of the Bells, a Christmas Jazz Suite, and traditional Christmas Carols.

Vesper Concerts Executive Director, Kristi Treu, joined Mike Hogan to discuss the free concert, the wonderful venue, and the wonderful seasonal music that will be performed that night.

More information about this free event can be found at https://vesperconcerts.org/.