Live & Local
Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

World-Premiere of “It’s a Wonderful Life” Adaptation Opens on 12/6, Laureen Pickle & John Arnsdorff Discuss the Process

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published November 25, 2024 at 12:46 PM CST
-

Bellevue Little Theatre has a very special production opening on December 6th. The Holiday production of “It’s a Wonderful Life” will run through December 22nd. And it is special because this production is an adaptation from the movie written by Laureen Pickle and John Arnsdorff of The Bellevue Little Theatre!

Laureen and John joined Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” to discuss the process of creating this adaptation, the addition of some music to the production, and the challenges that came with tackling the material and staying true to the film.

The world-premiere, live adaptation of the Holiday film “It’s a Wonderful Life” opens on Friday, December 6th. More information about show times and tickets can be found at http://www.theblt.org/.

 
Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
