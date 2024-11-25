World-Premiere of “It’s a Wonderful Life” Adaptation Opens on 12/6, Laureen Pickle & John Arnsdorff Discuss the Process

Bellevue Little Theatre has a very special production opening on December 6th. The Holiday production of “It’s a Wonderful Life” will run through December 22nd. And it is special because this production is an adaptation from the movie written by Laureen Pickle and John Arnsdorff of The Bellevue Little Theatre!

Laureen and John joined Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” to discuss the process of creating this adaptation, the addition of some music to the production, and the challenges that came with tackling the material and staying true to the film.

The world-premiere, live adaptation of the Holiday film “It’s a Wonderful Life” opens on Friday, December 6th. More information about show times and tickets can be found at http://www.theblt.org/.