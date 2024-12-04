ConAgra Brands Foundation Shining a Light on Hunger to Benefit Food Bank of the Heartland

Hunger exists in all 93 counties served by Food Bank for the Heartland. Right now, 1 out of every 8 people in Nebraska and western Iowa is in need food assistance and 1 in 5 of those people are children. High living costs and elevated prices on everyday items continue to affect families, forcing them to make impossible decisions like cutting back on groceries to make room for other essentials.

The ConAgra Brands Foundation has joined the effort to make this holiday season a little brighter for Heartland neighbors with the 18th annual Shine the Light on Hunger campaign. Along with some other local companies, every gift made by December 31, 2024 will be matched, up to $170,000.

Anastasia Jones from the ConAgra Brands Foundation spoke with Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” about the numerous ways we all can pitch in and help meet the goal of providing five million meals for our friends and neighbors in need. It’s real simple, head over to the website below and donate money, volunteer time, or buy some of the food listed and drop it into the blue barrels around the city…And thanks for helping out!

https://www.holidaylightsfestival.org/shine-the-light-on-hunger/

Blue collection barrels can be found at Baker’s Supermarkets in Omaha AND your favorite Omaha arts organizations.

Most needed food items: Protein, such as peanut butter, beans, and canned tuna and chicken; Macaroni and Cheese; Pasta and Sauce; Cereal; Pancake Mix; Canned Fruits and Vegetables; Boxed Meals and Kid-Friendly Cans with Pull-Top Lids.