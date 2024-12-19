Omaha Community Playhouse Offers Two Holiday Treats, Co-Artistic Director Susie Baer Collins Explains

As one of the oldest arts organizations in the area, Omaha Community Playhouse (OCP) is a cornerstone of the Omaha arts community. Founded in 1924, OCP was created as part of the nation’s Little Theatre movement. While celebrating 100 years of theatre in this community, time has been taken to mark that for nearly half of that period, 49 years, there has been a production of “A Christmas Carol” running annually at OCP.

OCP Co-Artistic Director Susie Baer Collins chatted with Mike Hogan about this monumental production which has become a holiday tradition in the area. She also talked about another holiday show running at OCP, “Girls Like Us, A Little Naughty, Mostly Nice!”

Information about show times and tickets can be found at https://omahaplayhouse.com/.