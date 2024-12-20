Food Bank for the Heartland’s “Shine the Light on Hunger” Campaign is Underway, Here’s How You Can Help Feed Neighbors in Need

Hunger exists in all 93 counties they serve. Right now, 1 out of every 8 people in Nebraska and western Iowa is in need food assistance, with 1 in 5 being children. High living costs and elevated prices on everyday items continue to affect families, forcing them to make impossible decisions like cutting back on groceries to make room for heat or rent.

Assistant Director of Marketing and Communications at Food Bank for the Heartland, Stephanie Sullivan, joined Mike Hogan on KIOS-FM’s “Live & Local” show to illuminate the problem and discuss one of the current solutions; the “Shine the Light on Hunger” food and donation campaign going on right now in the area.

Stephanie explained how you can make this holiday season a little brighter for Heartland neighbors by participating in this effort, now in its 18th year. You can donate non-perishable food by dropping it into blue barrels placed at Baker’s stores and cultural venues across the greater Omaha metro. Just purchase or bring foods such as Peanut Butter, Macaroni & Cheese, Canned Tuna & Chicken, Cereal, Pancake Mix, Canned Fruit and Vegetables, Pork & Beans, Pasta & Sauce, and Boxed Meals or Rice and drop them in the barrels. It is literally that easy.

And thanks to the generous folks at Conagra Brands Foundation, Farm Credit Services of America, and Baker’s, every monetary gift made by December 31, 2024 will be matched, up to $170,000. It is important to note that 96¢ of every dollar donated goes back into the community. That’s an incredible return on community investment.

Stephanie also explained how you can donate your time. Volunteers are such an important part of feeding our neighbors in need. And it is very rewarding for those who volunteer as well!

More information on how you can help can be found at https://foodbankheartland.org/.

*NOTE: This is a longer version of Stephanie’s interview than was originally broadcast.

