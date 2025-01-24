Academy Award Winning Director & Omaha Product, Alexander Payne, Joins Omaha Symphony for “The Power of Film Music” on Jan. 25 & 26

Academy Award-winning director Alexander Payne and the Omaha Symphony join forces for an evening exploring the power of film music. Using selections from legendary composers Ennio Morricone, Nino Rota, and Bernard Herrmann, Payne will not only discuss the importance of music’s intimate relationship with image but also encourage us to recognize top-tier film scores as phenomenal music in their own right.

Dani Meier, Vice President of Artistic Administration at Omaha Symphony and a section Double Bassist, spoke with Mike Hogan on KIOS-FM’s “Live & Local” about the presentation, the spectacular music, and the thrill of celebrating these amazing composers through performance.

There are two performances of this extravaganza at the Holland Center, Saturday, January 25th at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday the 26th at 2:00 p.m. Ticket information can be found at https://www.omahasymphony.org/concerts/alexander-payne.