Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

Writer and Food Critic Sarah Baker Hansen, Newly Added to Flatwater Free Press Talent Pool, Discusses Career in Omaha Press & New Project

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published January 24, 2025 at 12:31 PM CST
-
Writer & Food Critic Sarah Baker Hansen

She has written for The Reader and The Omaha World Herald, written a book, and won two Great Plains Journalism awards. And she has shared her love affair with food and restaurants!

This well-published food critic has a new venue utilizing her pallet and literary talents. The Flatwater Free Press has engaged her to do a yearlong deep dive into the best places in Nebraska to get steaks!

Sarah took a few minutes to chat with Mike Hogan on KIOS-FM’s “Live & Local” feature to discuss this new “foodie” project as well as give a little history about how she got to this place in her career.

You can sample some of Sarah’s literary appetizers at her website https://sarahbakerhansen.com/ or see the latest writings here at the Flatwater Free Press website https://flatwaterfreepress.org/the-sbh-review-star-chef-buys-old-school-sakura-bana-makes-it-better/.

And you can see her Top Five favorite restaurants for 2024 here: https://sarahbakerhansen.com/2024/12/sbhs-faves-my-5-favorite-omaha-restaurants-of-2024/

 

Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
See stories by Mike Hogan