Writer and Food Critic Sarah Baker Hansen, Newly Added to Flatwater Free Press Talent Pool, Discusses Career in Omaha Press & New Project

She has written for The Reader and The Omaha World Herald, written a book, and won two Great Plains Journalism awards. And she has shared her love affair with food and restaurants!

This well-published food critic has a new venue utilizing her pallet and literary talents. The Flatwater Free Press has engaged her to do a yearlong deep dive into the best places in Nebraska to get steaks!

Sarah took a few minutes to chat with Mike Hogan on KIOS-FM’s “Live & Local” feature to discuss this new “foodie” project as well as give a little history about how she got to this place in her career.

You can sample some of Sarah’s literary appetizers at her website https://sarahbakerhansen.com/ or see the latest writings here at the Flatwater Free Press website https://flatwaterfreepress.org/the-sbh-review-star-chef-buys-old-school-sakura-bana-makes-it-better/.

And you can see her Top Five favorite restaurants for 2024 here: https://sarahbakerhansen.com/2024/12/sbhs-faves-my-5-favorite-omaha-restaurants-of-2024/