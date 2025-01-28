© 2025 91.5 KIOS-FM

Live & Local
Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

Omaha Public Schools Celebrates the 75th Annual All-City Music Festival Feb. 1 & 2, Burke’s Kyle Brubaker Discusses on KIOS-FM

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published January 28, 2025 at 12:59 PM CST

For nearly eight decades, the Omaha Public Schools All-City Music Festival has united students and staff districtwide with a common goal—celebrating music. To mark the event's 75th anniversary this year, students will perform original songs composed specifically for them.

On February 1st and 2nd, more than a thousand Omaha Public Schools students will gather on the stage of the Holland Performing Arts Center for band, orchestra, and choir concerts.

Burke High School’s Director of Instrumental Music, Kyle Brubaker, spent some time talking about this monumental festival with Mike Hogan on KIOS-FM’s “Live & Local.” He talked about how special this is for not only the kids but staff as well, how this 75th anniversary is a great time to reflect on the hundreds of students who have contributed to this festival over the years, and the positive impact this event has on students for the rest of their lives.

Throughout each decade and across multiple venues, this annual event has celebrated vocal, instrumental and orchestral student musicians. Alumni have moved on to teach in schools and perform professionally. Even for those who do not pursue music as a career, the programs inspire a lifelong appreciation for the arts.

For information about tickets and show times one can go to https://ticketomaha.com/Productions/ops-all-city-music-festival_2025.

 
Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan's radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
