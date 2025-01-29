Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.
Opera Omaha Unveils New 2025-2026 Season & There Are Some Classic Gems! Allison Swenson Explains
During this two-part interview, Opera Omaha General Director, Allison Swenson, chats with Mike Hogan about the remaining shows for this current season, then pulls the curtain open to reveal the treasures that await opera fans next year! In addition to opera classics, both seasons have the popular Opera Outdoors as well as some performances that are fit for the entire family.
Information about both seasons can be found at the Opera Omaha website, https://www.operaomaha.org/.