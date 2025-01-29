© 2025 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Live & Local
Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

Opera Omaha Unveils New 2025-2026 Season & There Are Some Classic Gems! Allison Swenson Explains

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published January 29, 2025 at 1:01 PM CST
-

During this two-part interview, Opera Omaha General Director, Allison Swenson, chats with Mike Hogan about the remaining shows for this current season, then pulls the curtain open to reveal the treasures that await opera fans next year! In addition to opera classics, both seasons have the popular Opera Outdoors as well as some performances that are fit for the entire family.

Information about both seasons can be found at the Opera Omaha website, https://www.operaomaha.org/.

 

-
Tags
Live and Local "Live & Local"live and localKIOS NewsNewsopera omahaopera outdoorsopera
Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
See stories by Mike Hogan