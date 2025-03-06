Omaha Community Playhouse Opens New Show Tomorrow, Director Susie Baer Collins Discusses “The Old Man and The Old Moon”

As the 100th season of Omaha Community Playhouse (OCP) continues, an original folktale opens on stage telling a wonderful story about duty, change, and true love. “The Old Man and The Old Moon” opens March 7th and runs through March 30th. Co-Artistic Director and director of this show, Susie Baer Collins spent a little time with Mike Hogan on KIOS-FM’s “Live & Local” feature to discuss the origins of this show, the wonderful music, and the entire OCP “village” that is making this production possible.

Information about tickets and show times can be found at https://omahaplayhouse.com/.