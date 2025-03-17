© 2025 91.5 KIOS-FM

Live & Local
Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

Brigit Saint Brigit Theatre Company Opened New Play, Director Cathy Kurz Discusses “Faith Healer” on KIOS-FM

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published March 17, 2025 at 5:42 PM CDT
-

With a mission to enrich Omaha and its surrounding areas with the highest quality professional theatre, meant to engage, educate, and entertain the Brigit Saint Brigit Theatre Company has opened another offering. Running through the 30th of March, “Faith Healer” is the darkly lyrical tale of a charismatic faith healer roaming the countryside of Scotland and Wales as seen through his own eyes and through those of his wife and manager. Their sometimes whimsical, sometimes painful, yet always intimate and revealing recollections vary as the trio struggles to make sense of their collective lives and paint a picture of their final days together.

Cathy Kurz directed this show and she spent some time chatting with Mike Hogan on KIOS-FM’s “Live & Local” segment about the show, its themes, and the cast, which includes long-time former KIOS-FM local host of “Morning Edition” (and current KIOS-FM Development Director) Michael Lyon.

More information about show times and tickets can be found at https://www.bsbtheatre.com/faith-healer.

 

-
Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
See stories by Mike Hogan