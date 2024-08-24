Guitarist Adam Hawley to present workshop in Omaha

Don't miss an exclusive opportunity to learn from one of the finest in jazz at the Master Workshop featuring 16-time Billboard #1 Artist and Producer, Adam Hawley. The workshop takes place at North Omaha Music and Arts, 2510 North 24th Street, on Friday, August 30th from 4-6pm.

This is a rare chance to engage directly with a jazz legend as he shares his expertise, insights, and experiences.Participants will have the unique opportunity to ask questions during an interactive Q&A session, gaining valuable knowledge from a true master of the craft. It's an unforgettable experience to connect with and learn from one of jazz’s top talents. The Master Workshop is free and open to the public.

Participants must reserve a ticket via: www.eventbrite.com/e/master-workshop-with-jazz-guitarist-adam-hawley (Limited space is available).