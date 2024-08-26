Jazz and other music events in the Omaha metro area, compiled by KIOS music staff.
LOVAM Jazz Festival
The annual LOVAM Jazz Festival is back! This year will feature the legendary and contemporary jazz trumpeter Rick Braun and 16-time Billboard #1 Artist and Producer Adam Hawley, local jazz funk band Wood Hoops, and the Central High School jazz band. You don't want to miss this year’s festival -- a shining summer highlight for live music enthusiasts. It takes place Saturday August 31, 4:30 PM to 10:00 PM at Turner Park at Midtown Crossing, 3110 Farnam Street. Admission is free and open to the public.
For more information you may visit hallinscorp.com