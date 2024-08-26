© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

Jazz Calendar
Jazz and other music events in the Omaha metro area, compiled by KIOS music staff.

LOVAM Jazz Festival

KIOS
Published August 26, 2024 at 11:53 AM CDT

The annual LOVAM Jazz Festival is back! This year will feature the legendary and contemporary jazz trumpeter Rick Braun and 16-time Billboard #1 Artist and Producer Adam Hawley, local jazz funk band Wood Hoops, and the Central High School jazz band. You don't want to miss this year’s festival -- a shining summer highlight for live music enthusiasts. It takes place Saturday August 31, 4:30 PM to 10:00 PM at Turner Park at Midtown Crossing, 3110 Farnam Street. Admission is free and open to the public.
For more information you may visit hallinscorp.com
