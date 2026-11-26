JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:

From 1993 to 2013, gospel music didn't just grow. It crossed over into the mainstream and exploded. That's the thesis of Charrise Barron's new book, "The Platinum Age Of Gospel: The Years When Crossover Music Changed Everything." During that period, more than 24 gospel albums by different artists sold millions of copies and reached platinum status.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "JESUS IS ALL (INTRO)")

SARAH KEEVA: (Singing) Jesus is all.

SUMMERS: Barron told NPR that starting in the '90s and early 2000s...

CHARRISE BARRON: The music shifted as the needs and the experiences and sonic influences shifted around Black folk who were making music in churches and in relationship with churches.

SUMMERS: She talked through a selection of songs that demonstrate this shift, like Fred Hammond's song, "Jesus Is All." It was released in 1998 and features a type of singing found in early gospel blues.

BARRON: There's a kind of singing, we call this rubato singing. When you're singing rubato, you're throwing those beats out and you're singing it as you feel it. And in that way, you can hold down a note, and it allows you to express grief or trouble or sorrow or yearning.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "JESUS IS ALL (INTRO)")

KEEVA: (Singing) When I am sad, he makes me glad.

BARRON: You are able to create a sonic image that captures the pain, the suffering that folks have been feeling across generations.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "JESUS IS ALL (INTRO)")

FRED HAMMOND: Come on, one more time. When I am sad...

KEEVA: (Singing) Oh, when...

BARRON: Once we get to the platinum age, however, because the industry focuses so strongly on making music that will cross over into R&B, hip-hop or even into white Christian markets, we saw a number of churches losing or not leaning into that tradition as had been done in the past.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "JESUS IS ALL (INTRO)")

KEEVA: (Singing) Yes, he is. He's my - yes, he is...

HAMMOND: (Vocalizing).

KEEVA: (Singing) Oh, I'm so glad...

BARRON: "Stomp" is a song that is created to incite dancing and to incite joy...

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "STOMP")

KIRK FRANKLIN: For those of you that think that gospel music has gone too far...

BARRON: ...Outside of church.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "STOMP")

FRANKLIN: ...You think we've gotten too radical with our message, well, I got news for you. You ain't heard nothing yet. And if you don't know, now you know. Glory, glory. Woo.

BARRON: The song represents this watershed moment in gospel music in the 1990s in which hip-hop culture is being brought into gospel music in a way that is lively and youthful.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "STOMP")

FRANKLIN: (Singing) Come on.

GOD'S PROPERTY: (Singing) I need someone, somebody to help me come and turn my life around.

BARRON: So this song has crossed over in a different kind of way. It's crossed over into the Black popular sphere, and it has become part of the soundtrack of a lot of people's lives.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "ADDICTIVE LOVE")

BEBE WINANS: (Singing) Yeah.

BARRON: So the platinum age, or the period that I'm naming and defining as 1993 to 2013, is replete with this kind of music that is inspirational or ambiguous. I'm thinking of those songs that could make unclear who the object of devotion or adoration is.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "ADDICTIVE LOVE")

B WINANS: (Singing) All I want to do is just explain...

CECE WINANS: (Singing) Why that we feel the way we do. What a joy to share with you.

BARRON: We can think of gospel artists like BeBe and CeCe Winans, who created "Addictive Love," for example. It is a perfect example of a song in which you could be singing about a love interest, a romantic love interest, or you could be singing about God.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "ADDICTIVE LOVE")

B WINANS: (Singing) And I'll cherish...

C WINANS: (Singing) Cherish the moment.

B WINANS: (Singing) ...That moment for life. For the rest of my life, yeah, yeah.

C WINANS: (Singing) And I know it might sound crazy, but...

B WINANS: (Singing) Not crazy.

C WINANS: (Singing) No...

BARRON: And they're not the only ones, but they were one of the first who found significant crossover success with this kind of strategy in terms of songwriting and recording. And so we get a lot of creativity in this period, but it also creates some challenges. And so my book is outlining the good and the problematic of that period.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "ADDICTIVE LOVE")

B WINANS: (Singing) There's no doubt about it.

C WINANS: (Singing) Showed me the right way.

SUMMERS: That was Charrise Barron. Her new book, "The Platinum Age Of Gospel: The Years When Crossover Music Changed Everything," is out now.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "ADDICTIVE LOVE")

B WINANS: (Singing) I didn't know why, I didn't know I... Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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