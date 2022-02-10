Mask Mandates Extended In Omaha/Lincoln

Mask mandates have been extended in Nebraska's two largest cities because virus cases and hospitalizations remain higher than health officials want to see even though they are falling. Omaha officials announced their decision Wednesday — a day after Lancaster County officials extended their mask requirement through Feb. 25. Douglas County Health Director Lindsay Huse said the number of new COVID-19 cases remains too high to drop Omaha's mask mandate. But the latest virus numbers are encouraging. The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Nebraska fell dramatically over the past two weeks, going from 4,088.57 new cases per day on Jan. 24 to 1,036.14 new cases per day on Monday.

