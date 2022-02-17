Fortenberry Teams Fails To Move Trial From CA To NE

A judge has rejected U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry’s attempt to move his trial from the California district where he faces federal charges to his home state of Nebraska. The ruling is a setback for Fortenberry, a nine-term Republican who is accused of lying to federal authorities who were investigating an illegal campaign contribution from a foreign national. Defense attorneys had asked a judge to transfer his trial out of California, where Fortenberry received the contribution during a 2016 fundraiser in Los Angeles. Prosecutors opposed the request, arguing that Fortenberry’s lawyers were “venue shopping” for a potentially friendlier and more Republican-leaning jury pool in Nebraska.