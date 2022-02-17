© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

Stothert Quarantines After Positive Covid Test

KIOS | By Associated Press
Published February 17, 2022 at 3:26 PM CST
Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert is quarantining after testing positive for COVID-19. The mayor's office confirmed the diagnosis yesterday that noted that she is asymptomatic. Stothert, who is vaccinated and has had her booster, will work from home while quarantining. Meanwhile, The number of COVID-19 deaths in Douglas County is increasing. Four additional COVID-19 deaths were confirmed yesterday, bringing the total in the county to one-thousand-42 since the start of the pandemic. Health officials reported 263 new COVID-19 cases yesterday, and Douglas County has seen 141-thousand-99 COVID-19 cases overall.

