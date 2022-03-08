© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

Unexpected Snowfall Leads To One Death In NE

KIOS | By Associated Press
Published March 8, 2022 at 2:13 PM CST
This car was navigating a snowy road early Tuesday in Fort Payne, Ala. The wicked winter weather there is spreading across the Deep South.

An unexpected amount of snow in eastern Nebraska on Monday canceled in-person classes and left at least one person dead in a crash on a snow-slicked highway. The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office says 39-year-old Heidi Parrish, of Talmage, died after she lost control of her pickup truck early Monday morning on Nebraska Highway 2 near Palmyra and collided with another pickup. Weather forecasts had predicted a dusting or up to an inch of snow for areas in and around Omaha late Sunday. But many residents awoke Monday to more than 3 inches of snow on the ground, including Bennington, which saw 3.5 inches of snow overnight.

