Legislators Consider Shifting NE Permanently Into Daylight Savings Time

Nebraska have given initial approval to a bill that would place the state in permanent Daylight Savings Time if neighboring states or the federal government make the same move. The 39-4, first-round vote came one day after most of the United States set its clocks one hour ahead to mark the start of Daylight Savings Time. States across the country are considering similar legislation. Supporters says switching permanently to Daylight Savings Time instead of switching twice a year would prevent injuries and save lives. Studies have found an increase in car crashes during the week following Daylight Savings Time, when some people lose sleep.