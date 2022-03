The state of Nebraska now has an official migratory bird. Governor Pete Ricketts was at Rowe Sanctuary in Gibbon yesterday where he signed a proclamation that designates the Sandhill crane as the official migratory bird of Nebraska. More than 535 Sandhill cranes have been counted in Nebraska so far in 2022, and they can be spotted along an 80-mile portion of the Platte River between Chappell and Overton.