Latest Bird Flu Outbreaks Lead To Ban On Poultry Shows/Auctions

KIOS | By Associated Press
Published March 29, 2022 at 2:08 PM CDT
Chickens stand in their cages at a farm near Stuart, Iowa, in 2009. This week, bird flu hit a large poultry facility in Iowa. It's not clear how the virus is evading the industry's biosecurity efforts.
Bird flu continues to spread across the state prompting Nebraska agriculture officials to ban all auctions and fair events involving poultry. The Nebraska Agriculture Department announced Saturday that a fourth case of avian influenza had been confirmed in the state although this latest one came in a small backyard flock in Holt County instead of a large commercial operation. Cases of the highly contagious disease have been confirmed in at least 18 states, and more than 13 million chickens and turkeys have been slaughtered to limit its spread. Health officials have said the disease doesn't present an immediate public health concern to humans.

Associated Press
