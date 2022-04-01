Pansing Brooks Endorsed By Kerrey

Nebraska First District congressional candidate Patty Pansing Brooks is being endorsed by a former Nebraska senator. Pansing Brooks announced yesterday that she has been endorsed by former Nebraska U.S. Senator Bob Kerrey. Kerrey, in a statement, noted that Pansing Brooks will be a much-needed voice for Nebraskans. Pansing Brooks is seeking the Democratic nomination for the seat being held by Republican Congressman Jeff Fortenberry, who is resigning following a conviction of lying to the FBI about an illegal campaign finance violation.