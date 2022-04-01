© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
KIOSBlue 2880x210.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KIOS Antenna & Transmitter Fix Underway; NPR Moved KIOS.Org to New Website Servers
News
KIOS News

Pansing Brooks Endorsed By Kerrey

KIOS | By Associated Press
Published April 1, 2022 at 3:49 PM CDT
Patty Pansing Brooks is a white woman with short brown hair. In this photo she is wearing a purple suit and standing on a lawn in front of a white house.
Patty for Congress
/
Patty Pansing Brooks is a state legislator running to represent Nebraska's 1st Congressional District in the House.

Nebraska First District congressional candidate Patty Pansing Brooks is being endorsed by a former Nebraska senator. Pansing Brooks announced yesterday that she has been endorsed by former Nebraska U.S. Senator Bob Kerrey. Kerrey, in a statement, noted that Pansing Brooks will be a much-needed voice for Nebraskans. Pansing Brooks is seeking the Democratic nomination for the seat being held by Republican Congressman Jeff Fortenberry, who is resigning following a conviction of lying to the FBI about an illegal campaign finance violation.

Tags

News Senator Patty Pansing BrooksBob KerreyJeff Fortenberry
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press