Ricketts Vetoes Rental Assistance Bill

Associated Press
Published April 1, 2022 at 3:52 PM CDT
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts has vetoed a bill that would force the state to apply for $120 million in federal pandemic rental assistance. The Republican governor argued that Nebraska is no longer in a declared state of emergency due to the pandemic and said the extra money would amount to a subsidy that would make recipients reliant on the government. Ricketts also says the state still has nearly $30 million in unused rental assistance money from an earlier round of federal aid. He says Nebraska only used about 40% of the money from that first round. Supporters have said they’ll attempt to override the governor’s veto, which would require support from 30 state lawmakers.

