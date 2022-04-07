© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

News
KIOS News

Pansing Brooks Chosen By NE Dems For Fortenberry Seat

Associated Press
Published April 7, 2022
Patty Pansing Brooks is a white woman with short brown hair. In this photo she is wearing a purple suit and standing on a lawn in front of a white house.
Patty for Congress
/
Patty Pansing Brooks is a state legislator running to represent Nebraska's 1st Congressional District in the House.

Nebraska Democrats have picked state Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln to run in a special election to replace former U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, a Republican who resigned last month after he was convicted of federal charges. Party officials announced their pick for the June 28 special election, which will determine who will serve the rest of Fortenberry’s term. Pansing Brooks is likely to face fellow state Sen. Mike Flood, a Norfolk Republican who had challenged Fortenberry in the GOP primary on May 10. That election is still proceeding as scheduled and will determine each party’s nominee to serve the next term in Congress that begins in January 2023.

Associated Press
