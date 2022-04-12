© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

NE GOP Chooses Flood To Replace Fortenberry

KIOS | By Associated Press
Published April 12, 2022 at 10:45 AM CDT
A Nebraska lawmaker is being nominated for a vacant congressional seat. The Nebraska Republican Party Executive Committee announced Saturday that State Senator Mike Flood of Norfolk will be its nominee in a June 28th special election for the First Congressional District seat formerly held by Jeff Fortenberry. Flood will face Democratic State Senator Patty Pansing Brooks in the special election. Fortenberry was convicted last month of lying to the FBI in relation to an illegal campaign contribution from a foreign national during a 2016 fundraiser in California.

