Dixon County Outbreak Largest NE Bird Flu Case This Year

KIOS | By Associated Press
Published April 15, 2022 at 8:53 AM CDT
The price of eggs has risen sharply since the start of a bird flu outbreak that has resulted in millions of birds being culled.
Justin Sullivan
/
Getty Images
State and federal agriculture officials say bird flu has been found in a flock of 1.7 million hens in northeast Nebraska. Agriculture officials say the outbreak in Dixon County is the largest outbreak of the contagious virus so far in Nebraska. State Veterinarian Roger Dudley says the farm has been quarantined and the birds will be euthanized. Officials did not name the owner of the farm. The Dixon County outbreak brings the total number of affected birds in Nebraska to nearly 2.7 million. In 2015, nearly 5 million birds were destroyed on farms in Dixon County during an outbreak of bird flu.

