Former Congressman Ashford Dead At 72

KIOS | By Associated Press
Published April 20, 2022 at 11:11 AM CDT
Officials are remembering former Nebraska Second District Congressman Brad Ashford, who died Tuesday April 19th after a battle with brain cancer. He was 72. Current Second District Congressman Don Bacon called Ashford a visionary and noted that he respected Ashford's decency and good heart. Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts called Ashford a dedicated public servant who cared deeply for the state. Ashford was a state senator from Omaha when he unseated longtime Republican incumbent Lee Terry to represent Nebraska's 2nd Congressional District. Ashford lost the seat two years later to GOP Rep. Don Bacon. Ashford, an attorney and lifelong Omaha resident, sought the seat again in 2018, but lost the primary to Kara Eastman. In 2020, he shook up the congressional race by endorsing Bacon over Eastman.

