Nelson Endorses Pansing Brooks

KIOS | By Associated Press
Published April 22, 2022 at 1:10 PM CDT
Former Nebraska Sen. Ben Nelson has endorsed state Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks in her campaign for the state’s 1st Congressional District. Pansing Brooks, a Democrat, is looking to replace former U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, a Republican who resigned after he was convicted on charges that he lied to federal authorities about an illegal campaign contribution. Nelson, a Democrat, says Pansing Brooks has worked with both parties while in the state legislature and passed more than 60 bills. Pansing Brooks will face state Sen. Mike Flood, a Republican, in a June 28 special election to determine who will serve the remainder of Fortenberry’s term in Congress.

Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press