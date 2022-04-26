Google To Expand Omaha Footprint With Third Data Center

Google says it will invest more than $750 million in Nebraska in 2022, an investment that includes construction of a data center in Omaha. The Omaha World-Herald reported Thursday that the investment also includes an expansion of Google’s existing data center in Papillion. Company leaders did not provide specific financial details for that or any of the other projects during an event with elected leaders in Papillion. The new northwest Omaha data center will be the third Google data center to open in the region. Along with the facility in Papillion, Google has one in Council Bluffs.