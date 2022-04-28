Fortenberry Seeks To Have Conviction Thrown Out
Former Nebraska Congressman Jeff Fortenberry is seeking to have his conviction thrown out. Lawyers for Fortenberry have filed a motion arguing that his convictions for lying to federal agents are not material to the actions of the government. Defense attorneys also argued that Fortenberry couldn't impede the investigation because the government already knew about the illegal campaign contributions. Fortenberry faces more than five years in prison when he is sentenced in California on June 28th.