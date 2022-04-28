© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

Fortenberry Seeks To Have Conviction Thrown Out

KIOS | By 24/7 News Source
Published April 28, 2022 at 3:50 PM CDT
U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, R-Neb., arrives at the federal courthouse for his trial in Los Angeles, earlier this month. Fortenberry was convicted Thursday on charges that he lied to federal authorities about an illegal $30,000 contribution to his campaign from a foreign billionaire at a 2016 Los Angeles fundraiser.
Jae C. Hong
/
AP
U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, R-Neb., arrives at the federal courthouse for his trial in Los Angeles, earlier this month. Fortenberry was convicted Thursday on charges that he lied to federal authorities about an illegal $30,000 contribution to his campaign from a foreign billionaire at a 2016 Los Angeles fundraiser.

Former Nebraska Congressman Jeff Fortenberry is seeking to have his conviction thrown out. Lawyers for Fortenberry have filed a motion arguing that his convictions for lying to federal agents are not material to the actions of the government. Defense attorneys also argued that Fortenberry couldn't impede the investigation because the government already knew about the illegal campaign contributions. Fortenberry faces more than five years in prison when he is sentenced in California on June 28th.

