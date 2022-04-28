NE Lawmaker Pahls Dead At 78

A Nebraska state lawmaker and former Omaha city council member has died due to complications from cancer. Sen. Rich Pahls was 78. Pahls, a Republican, first served in the Nebraska Legislature from 2005 until 2013, when term limits forced him to leave office. He then served two four-year terms on Omaha’s city council, from 2013 to 2021, before returning to the Legislature. Gov. Pete Ricketts ordered flags to be flown at half-staff through Thursday to honor Pahls. Pahls worked as an principal for Millard Public Schools in western Omaha. In his first stint as a lawmaker, he served as chairman of the Banking, Commerce and Insurance Committee.