© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
KIOSBlue 2880x210.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KIOS Antenna & Transmitter Fix Underway; NPR Moved KIOS.Org to New Website Servers
News
KIOS News

NE Lawmaker Pahls Dead At 78

KIOS | By Associated Press
Published April 28, 2022 at 3:56 PM CDT
RichPahls.jpg

A Nebraska state lawmaker and former Omaha city council member has died due to complications from cancer. Sen. Rich Pahls was 78. Pahls, a Republican, first served in the Nebraska Legislature from 2005 until 2013, when term limits forced him to leave office. He then served two four-year terms on Omaha’s city council, from 2013 to 2021, before returning to the Legislature. Gov. Pete Ricketts ordered flags to be flown at half-staff through Thursday to honor Pahls. Pahls worked as an principal for Millard Public Schools in western Omaha. In his first stint as a lawmaker, he served as chairman of the Banking, Commerce and Insurance Committee.

Tags

News KIOS NewsRich PahlsNebraska State Legislature
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press