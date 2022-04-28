Yet Another Bird Flu Outbreak In NE

Agriculture officials say a large outbreak of bird flu has been confirmed on a farm in northeast Nebraska. The outbreak was reported Wednesday in Knox County along the South Dakota border. The Nebraska Department of Agriculture says a flock of 2.1 million laying hens on the farm will be euthanized and a 6.2-mile control radius will be established around the farm, which was not identified. It is the seventh confirmed case of avian influenza in Nebraska this year. The state agriculture department also announced Wednesday that an order prohibiting any type of birds from events such as fairs, swap meets and live bird auctions has been extended to May 15. It was scheduled to expire on Saturday.