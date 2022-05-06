Herbster Refuses To Attend Deposition Citing Impending Primary

Republican candidate for governor Charles Herbster will not appear at his deposition today in a sexual assault lawsuit filed by a Nebraska State Senator. Herbster's campaign says he will be holding events ahead of Tuesday's primary, and claimed the deposition date was set to interfere with his run for Governor. Senator Julie Slama, who filed the lawsuit, said she is "appalled" at Herbster's disregard of the judicial process, and that she looks forward to holding him accountable. Slama is one of eight women that have accused Herbster of sexual misconduct.