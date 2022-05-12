© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

Offutt Airmen Seek Amnesty From Vaccine-Related Punishment

KIOS | By Associated Press
Published May 12, 2022 at 1:12 PM CDT
Three current and former airmen at Offutt Air Force Base are asking a federal judge to keep the Air Force from punishing them for not getting the coronavirus vaccine. The Omaha World Herald reports the airmen are among dozens trying to overturn the vaccine mandate that was issued by the Pentagon last year. The airmen from Offutt say they've applied for a religious exemption from the mandate but haven't gotten a response. They were in court yesterday where their attorney asked a judge for a preliminary injunction that would keep the Air Force from punishing any airmen who ask for vaccine exemptions. A ruling hasn't been made.

Associated Press
