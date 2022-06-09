New Theater For North Omaha

Omaha will soon be home to a new theater. The Omaha City Council has voted to approve 350-thousand-dollars in Tax Increment Financing for the project in the North 24th Street District. Officials say that the theater will serve as an extension of the Union for Contemporary Art, and it will be a dedicated space for local artists. The theater is expected to hold up to 100 people and will cost about six-point-four-million dollars. Construction should start in the summer of 2023.