Union Omaha Professional Soccer Team Playing in U-S Open Cup Quarter Final-Greg Echlin Reports

In only its third season of existence, the Union Omaha professional soccer team has reached heights that no one expected. But its success is drowned out by the attention toward the College World Series baseball tournament this week. Plus, the Union is doing it with a player whose last name brings back good memories for local College World Series fans. Greg Echlin reports for Omaha Public Radio…

