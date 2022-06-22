© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
KIOSBlue 2880x210.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
KIOS News

Union Omaha Professional Soccer Team Playing in U-S Open Cup Quarter Final-Greg Echlin Reports

KIOS | By Greg Echlin
Published June 22, 2022 at 7:05 PM CDT
EddieGordon-Bonnie Ryan took the Eddie Gordon.jpg
Bonnie Ryan
/
Union Omaha Player Eddie Gordon

In only its third season of existence, the Union Omaha professional soccer team has reached heights that no one expected. But its success is drowned out by the attention toward the College World Series baseball tournament this week. Plus, the Union is doing it with a player whose last name brings back good memories for local College World Series fans. Greg Echlin reports for Omaha Public Radio…

Union Omaha Soccer Feature-Greg Echlin
Union Omaha Soccer Feature-Greg Echlin
JayMims2-Trevor Hellman took the Jay Mims picture.jpg
Trevor Hellman
/
Jay Mims

Tags

News KIOS NewsNewsGeneral NewsSports
Greg Echlin
See stories by Greg Echlin