Costco Sued Over Animal Cruelty Allegations

Costco is being sued by two shareholders for the alleged inhumane conditions of its chickens. To keep costs low, Costco runs its own chicken processing plant for the birds that will eventually be sold as five-dollar rotisserie chickens. However, plaintiffs say Costco knowingly violates Nebraska and Iowa laws by allowing inhumane treatment of the animals. The suit alleges the chickens are given too little space, are constantly being injured, and that piles of rotting birds and chicks lie around the facility.