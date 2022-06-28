© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

Costco Sued Over Animal Cruelty Allegations

KIOS | By 24/7 News Source
Published June 28, 2022 at 4:21 AM CDT
Costco's rotisserie chicken is still sold for $4.99, despite rising costs.
Tim Boyle
/
Getty Images
Costco's rotisserie chicken is still sold for $4.99, despite rising costs.

Costco is being sued by two shareholders for the alleged inhumane conditions of its chickens. To keep costs low, Costco runs its own chicken processing plant for the birds that will eventually be sold as five-dollar rotisserie chickens. However, plaintiffs say Costco knowingly violates Nebraska and Iowa laws by allowing inhumane treatment of the animals. The suit alleges the chickens are given too little space, are constantly being injured, and that piles of rotting birds and chicks lie around the facility.

News KIOS Newschicken processingcostcolawsuitanimal abuse
24/7 News Source
See stories by 24/7 News Source