New Development Under Construction In Papillion

Published July 1, 2022 at 3:48 PM CDT
A new housing and retail development is coming to Papillion [[ puh-PILL-yun ]]. The development will be built in the Tower District on the south side of the city near 84th Street and Highway 370. It'll have around 900 apartments and homes, with apartments starting at 850 dollars a month and entry-level homes at 250 to 350-thousand dollars. There will also be about 300-thousand square feet of retail and office space. Construction is currently underway.

