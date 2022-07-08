Omaha, Lincoln Airports To Receive Federal Funds For Terminal Projects

Airport officials in Lincoln and Omaha are making plans following yesterday's announcement that both will receive federal grant funds to cover terminal improvements. This according to the office of Senator Deb Fischer, which announced yesterday that Omaha's Eppley Airfield will receive 20-million-dollars for its terminal-access road project. Meanwhile, Lincoln Airport reportedly will receive 850 thousand dollars to modernize its terminal. Authorities say the grants are part of a five-billion-dollar package included in the federal infrastructure law.