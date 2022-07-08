© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

State Patrol To Utilize Drones In Accident Response

KIOS | By 24/7 News Source
Published July 8, 2022 at 10:20 AM CDT
State police plan to reduce crash-response times via cutting-edge aerial drone technology. During a presentation yesterday, Nebraska Governor Pete Rickets and NSP Captain John Boduc said efforts to expand the state's drone-mapping program would enhance troopers' ability to mitigate road closures following an accident. Using a cutting-edge digital-mapping process, the drones reportedly will be able to reconstruct elements of a crash scene, which proponents say would minimize post-accident road closures. The resulting data would also be available for use in post-crash investigations.

